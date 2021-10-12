Need to Know: Fire Training at the Airport, SK Critical Care, Pats and NHL

Regina Airport Authority Conducting - Fire Training on Tuesday and Wednesday

The Regina Airport Authority (RAA) Fire Department will be conducting controlled fire training (weather permitting) on Tuesday, October 12 and Wednesday, October 13 from approximately 8:30 am to 1:00 pm.

This training may result in large plumes of smoke near the airport.

All training procedures conducted by the RAA Fire Department are regulated by Transport Canada.

Family Presence to be restricted in Saskatchewan Critical Care Units

Due to the extremely high number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) across the province, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is increasing family presence restrictions in Critical Care Units across the province. All provincial ICUs and cardiac care units in Saskatoon and Regina will implement temporary enhanced surge family presence restrictions, which means every ICU patient will be able to designate two essential family/support persons, with one person present at a time. There is no change to end-of-life family presence, which allows two designated people at a time, in the ICUs or elsewhere.



Read the rest of this release on the Saskatchewan Health Authority website: saskhealthauthority.ca/news/

Canadiens claim former Pats captain off waivers

The Montreal Canadiens claimed forward Adam Brooks off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

Brooks, 25, scored four goals and an assist in 11 appearances with the Leafs in the 2020-21 season. Brooks also spent time in the American Hockey League with the Toronto Marlies where he scored four goals and nine assists in 17 games.