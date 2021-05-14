Need to Know: Fishing Season, Vaccination Eligibility, StubHub Credit

Fishing Season Officially Opens Tomorrow for the Central Zone

Anglers can officially cast out this weekend in the Central Zone! Fishing season had opened on the 5th for the Southern Zone and now opens for the Central Zone as of tomorrow.

The Northern Zone will open on May 25th.

For details on getting your licence follow the link:

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/parks-culture-heritage-and-sport/hunting-trapping-and-angling/angling/buy-an-angling-licence

COVID-19 Immunization Update effective May 14: Eligibility for Immunizations Moves to Age 23

Effective, 8:00 a.m., May 14, 2021, eligibility in the provincial age-based immunization program moves to 23 years of age and older, except for residents living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, where it remains at age 18 and older. This applies to all immunization clinics: booked appointments, pharmacies, drive-thru/walk-in, and mobile.

Deadline to apply for StubHub Credit is coming up Sunday

StubHub is pleased to now offer you the choice to keep the 120% credit you were issued when your event was canceled (expires December 31, 2022), otherwise you will default to a cash refund for the total original amount you paid for the impacted event.



If you want to keep the remainder of your 120% credit, you will need to contact Customer Service at 1-833-678-1180. If your preference is for a cash refund, no action is required.



You have until May 16, 2021 to elect to keep your credit. If you take no action, we will automatically issue you a cash refund by May 31, 2021. Please note, your refund will be paid to the original payment method and may take 3-5 business days to appear. If your credit or debit card has since expired, your refund will be paid to your new card.