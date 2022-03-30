Need to Know: Flash Mob, Regina Red Sox Mascot, Foo Fighters tickets

Frontline workers honoured in Regina March 31

The More Joy Movement will honour Saskatchewan’s frontline workers with a one-of-a-kind Flash Mob at the Cornwall Centre on Thursday, March 31 at 7 pm.

Seventy-five dancers—including the Rider Cheerleaders & 50 rural middle school students—will perform a ‘surprise’ live Flash Mob to thank and uplift those who have been on the province’s frontlines during the Covid pandemic.

The Flash Mob will feature Sask. recording artist Karissa Hoffart who will sing ‘Lean on Me’ while the 75 dancers surprise the Cornwall Centre crowd by breaking into dance.

The Votes are in for the Regina Red Sox Mascot

The vote is in and you chose a Fox as the Regina Red Sox Mascot! Now they need your help naming The Fox! Let them know what you think the Mascot's name should be by going to the Regina Red Sox Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/ReginaRedSox

The Foo Fighters have cancelled all upcoming Tour Dates

The Foo Fighters have announced the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates, including two stops in Saskatchewan, after the untimely death of long-time drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Concerts in Saskatoon on Sept. 23, and Regina on Sept. 25 have been cancelled.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates, in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement posted to social media.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Ticketmaster said refunds will be processed to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase, in a statement on its website.