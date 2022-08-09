Need to know: Flights Resuming, Apple Maps Surveying, CRA cheques

WestJet resuming direct flights from Regina to three international destinations

Three direct international flights are returning to Regina’s airport this winter.

WestJet is adding non-stop service flights from Regina to Las Vegas, Orlando and Cancun.

The Las Vegas and Cancun routes will begin mid-November with flights offered twice per week.

The Orlando route is scheduled to start up in December and will be offered once per week.

The routes have been suspended for more than two years due to the pandemic.

Apple Maps to go forward with image collection of several Sask. Communities

Sask. residents living in the province’s major centres may witness some surveying being done by Apple Maps in the coming weeks.

The tech giant announced it would be going ahead with ground surveys across Canada to improve its overall services and "look around" features.

In total, 18 communities are set to be surveyed in Saskatchewan. They include:

Assiniboia

Battleford

Estevan

Kindersley

La Ronge

Lloydminster

Maple Creek

Melfort

Melville

Moose Jaw

North Battleford

Prince Albert

Regina

Saskatoon

Swift Current

Weyburn

Wynyard

Yorkton

The company outlined in a news release that image collection would be primarily done with ground surveys using Apple Maps vehicles, but certain pedestrian areas would require portable systems to be used.

Surveys of the selected communities are set to begin on Aug. 8 and are planned to wrap up on Sept. 30.

Apple noted in its news release that residents can request that a face, license plate or house be censored if it was captured in the survey process by emailing: MapsImageCollection@apple.com

$1.4B in uncashed cheques sitting in CRA's coffers -- how to check if you're owed money

The Canada Revenue Agency says it will be sending e-notifications about uncashed cheques to 25,000 Canadians this month.

The federal agency says it has approximately $1.4 billion worth of uncashed cheques in its coffers that have accumulated over the years, with some dating back to 1998.

Each year, the CRA issues millions of payments in the form of benefits and refunds, but some cheques remain uncashed for various reasons, including misplacing a cheque or changing addresses.

Another 25,000 Canadians will receive e-notifications in November, followed by 25,000 more in May 2023.

The CRA says Canadians can check if they have uncashed payments by logging in to or signing up for an online CRA account.