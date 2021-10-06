Need to Know: Flu Shots, RCSD Proof of Vaccination, & HRF Bonus Prize

Flu shots available for Sask. Residents

Saskatchewan residents can book a flu shot appointment as of yesterday.

Flu shots can be booked online, or by calling 1-833-SASKVAX.

SHA operated flu shot clinics begin next Tuesday, Oct. 12. Several local pharmacies will also administer the shot.

Residents can receive both their flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine during the same appointment.

A complete list of pharmacies offering flu shots this season can be found on the Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan website.

Regina Catholic School Division to require proof of vaccination for all staff and visitors to schools

Regina's Catholic School Division (RCSD) is mandating proof of vaccination or regular negative COVID-19 tests for all staff, visitors and contractors at its schools and facilities.

The policy will apply to teachers and bus drivers, but not students.

RCSD is working with health officials to try and determine how the proof of vaccine and testing will be implemented and where the staff and funding will come from to pay for it.

The RCSD joins the Regina Public Schools and Saskatoon Public Schools in mandating proof of vaccination or negative test results for staff, contractors and visitors.

The Prairie Valley School Division also announced Oct. 4 that it will require proof of vaccination, or negative tests from staff.

