Need To Know: Fluoride Water, Vaccine Passports, and Hello Helicopter
City council is moving forward with adding fluoride to the water.
City council voted 10-1 in favour of adopting the community fluoridation program. Councillor Landon Mohl was the one opposed.
Dr. Gerry Uswak with the University of Saskatchewan College of Dentistry said programs like this are endorsed globally by dental and non-dental organizations.
Vaccine passports for foreign travel are expected this fall.
It is not intended for use domestically but could be if provinces choose to do so.
It will include data on the type of vaccines received, the dates and the location they were given.
Vaccine passports aren't entirely new. Yellow fever certificates have been used for years for travellers going to or from countries where that illness is common. The COVID-19 vaccine passports will be much more widespread.
And the Mayor of Tisdale got quite the shock when a helicopter landed by the dairy queen for an ice cream cake.
RCMP have charged 34-year-old pilot with dangerous operation of an aircraft.
A red helicopter landed, a woman got out, and bought an ice cream cake.
It was not a STARS air ambulance.
