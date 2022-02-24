Need to Know: Food Bank Demand, Joy Lab 2.0, Riders Cheer Team

Demand at Saskatchewan Food Banks up

Food banks across Saskatchewan are experiencing an increase in demand and a decrease in food donations, a pattern many are saying is likely linked to rising grocery prices.

John Bailey, the CEO of the Regina Food Bank, said demand is currently higher than it was in 2021 during the pandemic. Last year it saw roughly 114,000 points of service and this year it’s expecting to see around 120,000.

Bailey also said it’s not cause for concern as there is still sufficient stock, but food donations have also been down.

All donations are welcomed, with the most useful form of donations right now being monetary.

Last Week for Joy Lab 2.0

Joy Lab 2.0 is ending on Sunday, February 27th! Visit the Sask Science Centre this week to get your final photos in the space!

Tickets at: www.sasksciencecentre.com

Auditions are open for the Riders Cheer Team

Audition submissions are open to anyone to become part of the Riders Cheer Team!

Submissions opened up on Tuesday and will run until March 14th before successful applicants will be notified via email with further instructions on March 18th.