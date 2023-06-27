Need to Know: Food Bank Fundraiser, Pats Opener, Gear up for Summer

Helping the Regina Food Bank

Help fight hunger in our community on June 30th at Currie Park, where our Regina Red Sox and A&W Canada will be accepting donations on behalf of the Regina Food Bank all evening.



Can't make the game but still want to participate? All Regina A&W locations will also be accepting donations leading up to the June 30th home game!

Pats Opener

The Regina Pats will play the Saskatoon Blades in the 2023-24 home opener on Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 p.m. inside the Brandt Centre.

The Pats will begin the season on the road against the Brandon Wheat Kings on September 22 before hosting the Blades on September 23, renewing their rivalry from the 2023 post-season where these two inter-provincial rivals battled in a seven game first-round series.

It's the first time since the 2006-2007 season that the Pats host the Blades in their home opener and the 14th time since 1970.

REGINA PATS 2023 PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE

Friday, September 8 | vs. Brandon | Brandt Centre | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 9 | at Brandon | Westoba Place | 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 13 | vs. Saskatoon | Brandt Centre | 7:00 p.m.

Friday, September 15 | at Prince Albert | Art Hauser Centre | 7:00 p.m.

* Home games in BOLD. All times local.

Gear Up For Summer

Gear Up for Summer so kids can play and make this summer an unforgettable summer! Whether it is a new toy for the beach, a creative arts set, or a camping kit, your donation will ensure that every child gets to enjoy summer to the fullest. From bubbles to sidewalk chalk, no donation is small. All collected items will go to North Central Family Centre to help children in need so they can create memories that will last a lifetime.