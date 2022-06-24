Need to Know: Food Drive, Waste Cart Enforcement, Pats Schedule

Pure Country Sacks Hunger – Sunday, June 26th from 10am to 4pm

Join Pure Country Morning’s Chase Hussey as he broadcasts from Mosaic Stadium on Sunday, June 26th to help fill the shelves of the Regina Food Bank.

For every donation of ten pounds or $10 Chase will move up the field one yard. Plus, you could win Saturday Day Passes to Country Thunder Saskatchewan

Make a donation between 10am and 4pm and we’ll get it all to the Regina Food Bank and enter you to win Saturday passes to Country Thunder!

Thanks to Northgate Mall, Robin’s Donuts, Ukrainian Co-Op, Suds Car Wash, Sherwood Co-Op, and Four Seasons Sales

Waste Cart Collection Enforcement

To help keep our community clean, City Council has approved new violation warnings and fines for the improper use of garbage and recycling carts. These new warnings and fines are intended to reduce the recently growing number of litter complaints from residents.

Property owners will be issued a cart tag and letter for the following cart violations:

Overfilled cart, preventing the lid from closing

Material beside cart or on cart lid

Material in garbage cart not bagged

Cart left out after pickup and/or not stored on property after collection

After receiving a tag and letter, residents are encouraged to use their carts correctly. Fines may be issued if carts continue to be misused.

First offence: $150

Second offence: $200

Third and subsequent offence: $250

Notice of Violation tickets are issued to the property owner, not tenants. In extreme cases, the City may consider suspending or cancelling collection services after several fines.

Visit Regina.ca/carts to learn more or for cart placement tips.

Regina Pats Regular Season Schedule

As previously announced on social media, the Pats regular season home opener is scheduled for Friday, September 23, 2022 at 7 p.m. against the Moose Jaw Warriors. The Pats regular season home schedule concludes on Saturday, March 25, 2023 against the Prince Albert Raiders at 7 p.m.

KEY DATES:

Friday, September 23, 2022: Home Opener vs. Moose Jaw (7 p.m.)

Saturday, December 17, 2022: Final game before Christmas Break vs. Saskatoon (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, December 28, 2022: First game after Christmas break vs. Brandon (7 p.m.)

Sunday, January 1, 2023: New Year's Day game vs. Prince Albert (4 p.m.)

Monday, February 20, 2023: Family Day game vs. Lethbridge (2 p.m.)

Saturday, March 25, 2023: Final regular season home game vs. Prince Albert (7 p.m.)

All games, including dates and times, are subject to change.

Thirteen (13) of Regina’s home games are scheduled for Saturday nights, while Sunday and Wednesday are also popular days, with seven games each. Puck drop for all Pats home games, save for Sunday afternoon contests (4 p.m.) and the lone Monday game (2 p.m.), will be 7 p.m.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season will go on sale Monday, July 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. Single game tickets and ticket packages such as group tickets, flex packs and more, will go on sale in early September. The Pats will release more information on the upcoming season, including their theme game schedule, later in the summer