Need to Know: Football Weekend, Children's Cancer Clinic, Day of Mourning

Football Weekend starts tomorrow in Regina

This exciting weekend will begin with the Roughriders Lights Out Game on Friday, September 16th against the Edmonton Elks and continue through Saturday when the Saskatoon Hilltops visit the Regina Thunder in the afternoon and the Huskies play the Rams Saturday evening.

Fans will be able to buy bundled ticket packages for all three games during Football Weekend in Saskatchewan, with special student sections at the Roughrider game set aside for Hilltops and Huskies fans and Thunder and Rams fans to sit among friends and fellow supporters.

After visiting the Party in the Park and taking in the Rider Lights Out game on Friday night, fans are encouraged to spend the whole day at Mosaic Stadium and the REAL District on Saturday where Confederation Park will come alive with activities including an outdoor concert between the two games.

Children’s Cancer Clinic Opens in Regina General Hospital

The new facility is making sure young cancer patients from the area are able to have the chance at treatment close to home.

Among other features, the facility has new equipment for treatment and big examination rooms to fit not only the patient and health professionals, but also the child's family.

Day of Mourning and Commemoration

The City of Regina is joining the Government of Saskatchewan in recognizing Monday, September 19, as a day in tribute and commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II.

A book of condolence is available for the public at City Hall. Flags at City Hall will remain at half-mast until sunset on September 19.

The City of Regina is not designating September 19 as a statutory holiday for civic employees. All programs and services will operate as regularly scheduled.