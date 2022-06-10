Need to Know: Forgetful Cities, Pride Parade, JDRF Walk

According to Uber Regina is the fourth most forgetful city

Regina is the fourth most forgetful Canadian city when it comes to leaving items behind in Ubers, according to the company’s 2022 Lost and Found Index,

According to Uber Canada the 10 most forgetful cities in the nation are:

Quebec City Windsor Niagara Region Regina Vancouver Halifax Kitchener-Waterloo Hamilton Kingston Saskatoon

Saturday nights at 9 p.m. seemed to be the most forgetful day and time, a release said.

Toronto meanwhile, is the least forgetful city in Canada.

The Sunlife Walk to Cure Diabetes

We’re inviting you to step up to cure diabetes.

We’re back and in person for the Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF

Walk with us on June 12th in communities across the country and help raise funds for ground-breaking research.

Every step is a step closer to a cure.

Register at jdrfwalk.ca

Queen City Pride Parade

We’re excited to announce that the Queen City Pride Parade return to its usual format and presentation in 2022 starting at noon tomorrow (June 11th)!

This year’s Pride Parade will start in the Downtown area and travel to the Saskatchewan Legislative Building

For more: https://queencitypride.ca/pride-parade/