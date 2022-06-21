Need to Know: Formula Recall, Ban on single-use Plastics, Gas Thefts

Shoppers Drug Mart recalls infant formula sold in error

A recall warning on a Government of Canada website has been issued for several powdered infant formula products due to possible microbial contamination.

The warning says Shoppers Drug Mart is recalling certain Abbott brand powdered infant formula products from the marketplace due to possible Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella contamination.

The warning notes that the products were previously recalled on Feb. 17, 2022, but some units were sold online in error.

The products include 964-gram containers of Similac Advance Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder, 964-gram containers of Similac Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium-Enriched Infant Formula Powder, 400-gram containers of Similac Alimentum Step 1 Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder and 658-gram containers of Similac Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium-Enriched Infant Formula Powder.

Canada Plans to ban some single-use plastics over the next year and a half

The federal government is banning companies from importing or making plastic bags and takeout containers by the end of this year, from selling them by the end of next year and from exporting them by the end of 2025.

The move will also affect single-use plastic straws, stir sticks, cutlery and six-pack rings used to hold cans and bottles together.

Fuel Thefts Continue to rise in Saskatchewan

Looking at the first 6 months this year compared to last numbers from the RCMP show nearly a 65% increase in fuel thefts.

Majority of the thefts (73%) are actually happening at gas stations.