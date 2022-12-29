Need to Know: Free Bus Rides for NYE, Good Deeds Cup, Top New Years Goal

Ride the Bus for Free on NYE

This New Year’s Eve, SGI and the City of Regina want people to go out and have fun, and to get home safely. That’s why SGI has again partnered with the City to make sure there is a free, safe ride available for everyone at the closest bus stop.

Free Regina Transit and Paratransit service will be provided on December 31 from 7 p.m. until 2:15 a.m. on January 1. Last year, approximately 1,800 Regina residents rode for free on NYE.

Regina Transit has several options for residents to plan their routes this New Year’s Eve. Visit TransitLive.com to see real-time schedules and bus routes or call the RideLine at 306-777-RIDE (7433) for more information.

2023 Good Deeds Cup

Welcome to a new year of challenging young hockey players to do good deeds for their communities!

At its core, the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup’s purpose is to help minor hockey players take the positive values learned on the ice into the community. Each season the campaign has evolved to ensure the impact of the Good Deeds inspire more Canadians to do good in their communities.

For details how to enter https://www.chevrolet.ca/en/good-deeds-cup

Top goal in New Year for Canadians is repaying debt

Repaying debt is the number one financial goal for Canadians welcoming 2023, according to CIBC’s annual Financial Priorities poll.

The top financial concerns, CIBC reports, are inflation, rising interest rates and general recessionary fears, underscored by 55 per cent of Canadians believing they need to get a grip on financial uncertainties.

The poll also indicates that one in four people say they have incurred more debt in the last year.