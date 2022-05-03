Need to Know: Free Compost, Golf Courses, Riders
Dig In! Free Compost Available for Regina Residents
To help celebrate Compost Awareness Week, from May 1 – 7, the City of Regina is offering FREE compost to Regina residents this weekend, while supplies last.
Dates and Location:
- May 7 and 8, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Site located west of the Yard Waste Depot entrance on Fleet Street
Guidelines:
- This is a self-serve depot
- Bring your own shovels and containers
- Maximum 60L (three, 5-gallon pails), per household
- Tarp and secure loads when transporting
- Staff will be on site to direct traffic flow
- Limited quantities available
City Golf Course Bookings
Bookings for City Golf Courses officially opened last night at 7 pm!
Driving ranges at the Murray, Tor Hill and Joanne Goulet golf courses opened as of last Friday, and the courses themselves open on Saturday, May 7.
Riders Tickets Going on Sale
Single game tickets for the 2022 Roughrider season go on sale on today (May 3rd) at 10:00 AM, with tickets starting at $30.
The team did announce they have also dropped their COVID-19 vaccination requirement for fans for the season.