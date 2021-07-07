Need to Know: Free Fishing, Regina and the Olympics, & Mosquitos

This Weekend (July 10th-11th) is “Free Fishing Weekend” in Saskatchewan

Coming up this weekend, people are invited to cast their line in any public waters with no fishing licence required.

Free fishing weekend does not apply in national parks and anyone planning on taking fish out-of-province must purchase a licence, ministry officials said.

Regina’s own Kenzie Priddell will represent Canada at the Olympics

The 23-year-old has been named to Canada’s Artistic Swimming team for the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Kenzie will be the second artistic swimmer ever from Regina to represent Canada at the games, after Nicole Cargill took part in the 2004 games.

Mosquito count is up 45 times in Regina compared to last year’s rate

The number of mosquitoes being caught by the City of Regina in its traps has increased since early June, and now averages more than 48 times higher per trap than at this time last year.

The city says that there were a total of 3,511 mosquitoes caught from June 28 to July 2, in comparison to 77 over that period last year.