Need to Know: Free Fishing Weekend, FROST numbers, Winning Lotto Max

Free Fishing Weekend

During the province’s annual winter free fishing weekend, from February 19-21 this year, Saskatchewan residents and visitors can fish provincial waterbodies that have an open sport fishing season without buying a fishing licence.

All other sport fishing regulations apply.

Please note that free fishing weekend only applies to provincial waterbodies outside of the national parks.

For more information about fishing in Saskatchewan, check the Anglers Guide.

FROST Weekend final numbers

The inaugural FROST Regina Winter Festival is in the books. A total of 68,012 people or about one third of Regina’s population took in the 10-day event.

The committee will take some time to evaluate the event before announcing the 2023 dates. Stay tuned!

Other numbers: 15,000 Cups of hot chocolate, 9,000 logs burned in fire pits, 147 volunteers working 2,244 hours and took 3 million steps! 3 million lights at glow, 150,000 slides down the ice slide, 102 horse carriage rides, and 425 dog sled rides!

Lottery ticket sold in Sask. worth $20M

A Lotto Max ticket sold in Saskatchewan will fetch its owner the $20 million jackpot.

The ticket was for Tuesday's draw, according to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation website.

The lucky numbers were 19, 26, 28, 36, 40, 42, 48 and 6.

The location at which the ticket was bought was not listed but it was outside of Regina and Saskatoon.