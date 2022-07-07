Need to Know: Free Fishing Weekend, Taxi Fares going up, New Rec Facilities

Free Fishing Weekend

Free Fishing Weekend 2022 is upon us. Free Fishing Weekend on July 9 and 10 allows Saskatchewan residents to try their hands at sport fishing without a licence. The program does not apply in National Parks and taking fish out of the province is prohibited without a license.

Regina Taxi fares are going up by 8 percent

Taxi Fares in Regina will be going up by at least 8 percent as early as next month to help offset the rising cost of fuel.

The City’s executive committee approved the increase yesterday.

City of Regina discussing plans for new recreation facilities, event venues

The City of Regina's executive committee discussed possible upgrades for Regina’s recreation facilities and event venues during a meeting Wednesday.

A new event centre, an aquatic facility, and Regina baseball needs were all presented to the committee, highlighting the needs for upgrades.

A motion was passed for a Catalyst Committee to review all three venues presented Wednesday and engage in public feedback in order to assess the best move forward.

For more details: https://regina.ctvnews.ca/city-of-regina-discussing-plans-for-new-recreation-facilities-event-venues-1.5977523