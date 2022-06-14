Need to Know: Free Furnace Tune-ups, SK Lotto Max wins, New Stamps

SaskEnergy program offers free furnace tune-ups to income-qualified homeowners

Beginning today, homeowners can apply for a free home heating tune-up through SaskEnergy’s Tune-up Assistance Program (TAP).

Offered through participating SaskEnergy Network Members, the program is open to qualifying Saskatchewan homeowners with a combined annual household income (before taxes) of less than $68,000.

Homeowners can apply to TAP from now until November 15, 2022. Renters are not eligible, and homeowners who participated in the program last year are not eligible for this year’s program. Customers are encouraged to apply early as eligible applicants are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information about TAP and how to apply is available on SaskEnergy’s website.

Two Sask. men each win $100K on Lotto Max Extra

Southern Saskatchewan is home to two more lottery winners after Byron Ewert-Molesky of Regina and Rob Parker of Moose Jaw both won $100,000 from their Lotto Max tickets.

According to a Sask. Lotteries news release, the winning ticket in Regina was sold at the Broad Street Convenience Store, located at 194 Broad St. N. on May 20.

The second winning ticket was sold at the Moose Jaw Superstore Kiosk at 30 Thatcher Dr. E on May 12.

Canada Post “immortalizing” Indigenous Leaders with new stamps

The stamps that will become available on June 21st as part of National Indigenous Peoples Day feature Chief Marie-Anne Day Walker-Pelletier, Jose Kusugak, and Harry Daniels.

The stamps serve as recognition of their commintment and contributions to the Metis, First Nations, and Inuit communities they served.