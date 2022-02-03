Need to Know: Free Inclusive Program for kids, Sidewalk Repairs, Northern Lights
City Providing Free Program for 10-14 year olds
MyTime is a FREE, inclusive program for your 10-14 year old, where they can participate in various games and activities! Check out Regina.ca/mytime for more info and to register!
The program includes Swimming, Trivia Nights, Basketball, and lots more!
The program runs now until April 14th between 6:30 – 8:30 PM at various locations around the city.
The City is investing money into our Sidewalks
The City has committed to making Regina’s sidewalks safer. The 2022 budget will invest $1.2 million to address a backlog in sidewalk maintenance.
Northern Lights Very Active across Canada
According to Aurora Max be on the lookout for active auroras across Canada once again tonight!
Follow https://www.facebook.com/AuroraMAX for updates!
-
-
Need to Know: Cold Alert, NFL Funded U of R Study, SJHL Commissioner stepping downCold Weather Alert Issued for Regina. NFL funding U of R study into use of cannabinoids for concussion, pain treatment. Bill Chow stepping down as SJHL commissioner after 10 years in role.
-
Need to Know: Restaurant Week, Fajardo Contract, Plastic Bag BanToday Marks the Start of Regina Restaurant Week! Cody Fajardo, Riders restructure contract for 2022 season. Plastic bags banned in Regina stores starting today.
-
Need to Know: Treecycle, Riders sign Lauther, Winterruption New DatesLast day for Treecycle, Roughriders sign Lauther, Winterruption announces new dates!
-
Need to Know: Pats Schedule Change, Donuts for Special Olympics, Elvis StojkoPats to face Brandon Wheat Kings Tonight. Donuts in Support of Special Olympics. Registration Opens Today for FROST on Ice Featuring Elvis Stojko.
-
Need to Know: U of R Welcomes back fans, New Dog Park, Elvis StojkoU of R Cougars Welcome Back Limited Number of Fans this Weekend. City Seeking Feedback on Plan for A.E. Wilson Off-leash Dog Park. FROST on Ice Featuring Olympian Elvis Stojko Coming to FROST.
-
Need to Know: Bell Lets Talk Day, Provincial Mental Health Campaign, Canadian Men's Olympic TeamToday is Bell Let’s Talk Day. Mental Health Initiative Launched by the Province. Canadian Men’s Olympic Team with Regina and Saskatchewan Ties.
-
Canadian Tire Releases ‘Store Scent’ CandleTo Celebrate 100 Years of Business
-
Need to Know: Pats Schedule Change, SCMAs going Virtual, Donuts Supporting Special OlympicsRegina Pats Schedules Changes. Saskatchewan Country Music Awards Update. Donuts in Support of Special Olympics.