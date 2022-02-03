Need to Know: Free Inclusive Program for kids, Sidewalk Repairs, Northern Lights

City Providing Free Program for 10-14 year olds

MyTime is a FREE, inclusive program for your 10-14 year old, where they can participate in various games and activities! Check out Regina.ca/mytime for more info and to register!

The program includes Swimming, Trivia Nights, Basketball, and lots more!

The program runs now until April 14th between 6:30 – 8:30 PM at various locations around the city.

The City is investing money into our Sidewalks

The City has committed to making Regina’s sidewalks safer. The 2022 budget will invest $1.2 million to address a backlog in sidewalk maintenance.

Northern Lights Very Active across Canada

According to Aurora Max be on the lookout for active auroras across Canada once again tonight!

Follow https://www.facebook.com/AuroraMAX for updates!