Need to Know: Free Transit for U13, Grey Cup Volunteers, Lenius Returns

Regina Transit Launches Free Fares for Kids 13 and Under

Transit is now free for children ages 13 and under or in grade 8.

As of this week, children 13 and under or in grade 8 can ride Regina Transit for free. Young riders do not need to show I.D. to prove their age or grade. City Council approved the fare change in July 2022 as a positive step to help alleviate financial barriers for families and encourage riding transit during childhood so it can become a lifelong behaviour.

Routes, fares and schedules can all be found on Regina.ca/transit. Follow Regina Transit on Twitter and Facebook for up-to-date service notices. Customers can download Transit Live to track their bus in real time.

Riders, Grey Cup Festival looking for volunteers

Between 1,200 and 1,500 volunteers will be needed for the 2022 Grey Cup Festival coming up in Regina Nov. 15-20, the Saskatchewan Roughriders and 2022 Grey Cup Festival Volunteer Host Organizing Committee said in a release.

People interested in volunteering are required to complete an online registration process, fill out a criminal record check form and submit a volunteer commitment fee.

Once volunteers have registered they will be able to select their preferred position and shift in the volunteer system which will be accessible as early as October.

Regina product Brayden Lenius returning to Riders after NFL stint

Regina‘s own Brayden Lenius is coming back to the Saskatchewan Roughriders after a stint with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, the Riders said in a news release.

The six foot five 225 pound wide receiver signed with the Falcons in January after a breakout year with the Riders in 2021 that saw the 25-year-old make 37 receptions for 471 yards and four touchdowns in all 14 regular season games.

Lenius added six more catches for 43 yards in two playoff games last season.