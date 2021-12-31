Need to Know: Free Transit, Record Breaking Temps, Covid Changes

Wing in the New Year

New Year’s Eve is a time to celebrate. To make sure you and your friends get home safely after the party is over, we hope you’ll be a good wingman.

Free public transit or paratransit is one of many ways you can plan a safe ride home.

SGI is proud to sponsor free bus service that runs on New Year’s Eve and is available in Regina, Saskatoon, Moose and Prince Albert.

Regina Transit – buses are running from 7 p.m. to 2:15 a.m

Go to: Regina.ca/transit and visit TransitLive.com to get real-time schedules and bus routes or call the RideLine at 306-777-RIDE (7433).

Moose Jaw Transit – buses are running from 7:55 p.m. to 3:15 a.m.

Go to: MooseJaw.ca/transit or call: 306-694-4488.

Regina breaks 137-year-old temperature record during cold snap

The extreme cold gripping the province led to a 137-year-old temperature record being broken in Regina earlier this week.

Temperatures in Regina dipped to -38.6 on Tuesday, surpassing the previous daily record for Dec. 28 of -37.2 originally set in 1884, according to a weather summary from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Frigid temperatures throughout the province led to records being broken in 15 other communities on Tuesday.

Sask. reducing COVID-19 self-isolation period to five days for fully vaccinated residents

The Government of Saskatchewan is reducing the self-isolation period for fully vaccinated individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19, from 10 days to five.

The province said the five day period “more accurately reflects the infectious period for those who have received full protection of immunization," in a news release Thursday.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced the move during a press conference on Thursday morning. Moe said the government is not implementing any further health restrictions at this time.

The province also announced changes to COVID-19 testing rules. Effective immediately, asymptomatic residents who test positive on a rapid antigen test, will no longer be recommended to receive a PRC test to confirm.

The self-isolation period remains at 10 days, or 48 hours after your symptoms have ended, for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals that test positive for COVID-19, whichever is longer.