Need to Know: Free Trees, Worst Airline, Accessibility Plan

Tree Seedling Giveaway June 7

On Wednesday, June 7, 1000 trees will be given away in Victoria Park between 9 a.m. and noon, while supplies last.

The selection of trees include Borealis Haskap Honeyberry, Boreal Beast Haskap Honeyberry, Tundra Haskap Honeyberry and Chum Cherry Plum. Quantities will vary and seedlings will be limited to one per person, given away on a first-come first-serve basis.

The tree giveaway events in 2021 and 2022 were an overwhelming success. Residents are encouraged to watch for an additional giveaway in September for National Tree Day.

Visit Regina.ca/trees for more information about Regina’s urban forest

Worst Airline in Canada

Federal data released showed the amounts of complaints to the Canadian Transport Agency and these are the worst airlines:

Flair Airlines was rated the worst with 15.3 complaints per 100 flights in a year, Sunwing followed with 13.8, then Swoop at 13.2, and Westjet at 6.6.

Regina looking for public opinion on accessibility plan

The City is creating an Accessibility Plan that will identify, remove, and prevent barriers to access in City spaces, programs, and services. And they want to hear from you! Check out one of three pop-up events this week:

Wednesday, June 7, 5-8 p.m. Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre

Thursday, June 8, 11 a.m-2 p.m. RT/SIS

Saturday, Jun. 10, noon-5 p.m. Wascana Park (at OUT in the Park)

Learn more: Regina.ca/accessibility