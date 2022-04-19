Need to Know: Fridge Recall, Team Canada U18, Sask Parks

GE Refrigerators Recalled over Fall Hazard

GE is recalling six of its free-standing French door refrigerator models.

37 people have reported injuries after the freezer door handles detached, causing them to fall. Three of the reported falls were serious.

Around 155,000 of the GE-brand refrigerators with bottom freezers were sold at stores like Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowe's from February 2020 through January 2022.

To check to see if your GE fridge is a part of this recall, visit GEAppliances.com

Pats' Bedard, Howe named to Team Canada U18 roster

Hockey Canada named its roster for the 2022 IIHF World U18 championships in Germany, including Regina Pats forwards Connor Bedard and Tanner Howe.

Two Saskatchewan-born players, Connor Hvidston of the Swift Current Broncos and Kalem Parker of the Victoria Royals, were also selected to the team.

Five other Swift Current Broncos players also made the roster, including Josh Davies, Josh Filmon, Matthew Ward, Owen Pickering and Reid Dyck.

The Broncos are the first team in Canadian Hockey League history to have six players on the U18 roster.

The tournament kicks off on April 23. Canada will face the United States, Germany and Czechia in the preliminary round.

Sask Parks Campsite Reservation Dates

Reservations for the 2022 camping season at Saskatchewan's Provincial Parks continues today for nightly, Camp-Easy and group campsites.

Seasonal campsites:

April 18: all parks participating in the seasonal camping program

Nightly campsites:

April 19: Saskatchewan Landing, Good Spirit Lake, Candle Lake, Meadow Lake

April 21: Echo Valley, Douglas, Pike Lake, Narrow Hills, Makwa Lake

April 22: Rowan's Ravine, Danielson, Greenwater Lake, Great Blue Heron, The Battlefords

April 25: Moose Mountain, Buffalo Pound, Duck Mountain, Bronson Forest

April 26: Crooked Lake, Cypress Hills, Blackstrap, Lac La Ronge

Reservations will begin at 7 a.m. each day.