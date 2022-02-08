Need to Know: Frost Crowds, Jonathan Woodard trying for NFL, WestJet Cancels Flights

First few days of Frost Festival draw big crowds

The first weekend of Regina’s first ever Frost Festival saw crowds of people across the city enjoying winter.

Tim Reid, president and CEO of Regina Exhibition Associated Limited (REAL), said the downtown and warehouse districts were busy Saturday, and more than 6,300 people attended events on the REAL campus.

A full list of activities is posted on the Frost Festival website

Riders release Jonathan Woodard for NFL opportunities

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released defensive lineman Jonathan Woodard, so he can pursue NFL opportunities.

Woodard had a break out season in 2021, accumulating 10 sacks, which was second most in the CFL.

In 14 games last season Woodard made 21 defensive tackles and had two forced fumbles.

He also suited up in both playoff games, picking up another four defensive tackles and a sack.

WestJet cancels 20 per cent of March flights

WestJet has again made significant cuts to its flight schedules as the airline continues to navigate the barriers facing air travel due to COVID-19.

The Calgary-based company said Monday that flights in March have been consolidated.

WestJet says passengers affected by the flight schedule reduction will be notified of changes to their itineraries by email.