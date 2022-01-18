Need to Know: FROST Needs Volunteers, Plastic Checkout Bag Ban, U of R Classes

FROST Regina Needs Volunteers

Volunteers are needed to fill various roles at Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL), City Square Plaza, Warehouse District and in Wascana Centre in front of the Saskatchewan Legislature.

FROST Regina takes place from Feb. 4 – 13. Indoor and outdoor shifts are available ranging from 2 – 4 hours in length. There will be warming areas and hot beverages as well. Every volunteer is provided with a first-edition FROST toque, and scarf, plus gain access to all the events when not volunteering.

Sign up today here: www.Frostyqr.ca/volunteers and a part of a brand new community winter festival. FROST Regina is where winter comes to life.

Please Note: a criminal record check is required. All volunteers must also show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID - 19 test taken within 72 hours of their shit. -30

Remember to Bring Your Own Bag - Plastic Checkout Bag Ban Begins February 1

The City of Regina reminds residents that the Plastic Checkout Bag Ban Bylaw comes into effect on February 1, 2022.

The Plastic Checkout Bag Ban Bylaw aims to minimize plastic waste entering the landfill, prevent plastic litter in our community and protect the environment.

After a delay in implementing the bylaw due to COVID-19, last fall the City announced and began promotion of the updated effective date to provide businesses and residents ample time to plan for the change.

Any individual or business that provides a plastic checkout bag after the bylaw is in effect can be fined.

For an individual: $100 first offense, $200 second offence, up to $500 third offence

For a business: $500 first offense, $1,000 second offence, up to $10,000 third offence

For more information and to view the new bylaw, visit Regina.ca/plastic.

U of R will return to in-person learning in phases

The University of Regina will return to class in phases starting Feb. 7th with full resumption of in-person courses on March 1.

The announcement came after the University previously delayed the start of classes to Jan. 22nd.

Some classes and labs will return in person starting Feb. 7, but the university said it's still working out exactly which classes those are. Students will be made aware of that by Jan. 24.

On Feb. 22, some on-campus events and activities will come back. Then, on March 1, full in person operations will resume at the university.