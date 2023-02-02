Need to Know: Frost Passes, Chili Cook Off, More EMS positions
Frost Advance Passes
Last chance to save some money and pick up your Advance Passes for Frost! The offer ends tonight (February 2nd) at 11:59 PM.
Right now you can pick up the Advance Family Pass (2 adults, 2 youth) for $45, while starting February 3rd the price will go up to $60.
For tickets click here!
Chili Cook Off
This Saturday we’ll find out who makes the best Chili in Regina at the Frost Chili Cook off!
Some of Regina’s top chefs will battle it out at the Real District to earn the title of best Chili!
Join the fun, eat some chili, & vote for your favourite!
Proceeds to benefit Chili for Children and the Regina Food Bank.
Sat. Feb 4th – 2pm – 3:30 pm
Hall C, Viterra International Trade Centre
Over 20 EMS positions to be added in Regina
The Government of Saskatchewan announced it will be adding 24.5 full-time equivalent positions to Regina EMS.
The positions will be phased in over the next three months, according to the province.
For more details click here!
