Need to Know: Frost Passes, Chili Cook Off, More EMS positions

Frost Advance Passes

Last chance to save some money and pick up your Advance Passes for Frost! The offer ends tonight (February 2nd) at 11:59 PM.

Right now you can pick up the Advance Family Pass (2 adults, 2 youth) for $45, while starting February 3rd the price will go up to $60.

Chili Cook Off

This Saturday we’ll find out who makes the best Chili in Regina at the Frost Chili Cook off!

Some of Regina’s top chefs will battle it out at the Real District to earn the title of best Chili!

Join the fun, eat some chili, & vote for your favourite!

Proceeds to benefit Chili for Children and the Regina Food Bank.

Sat. Feb 4th – 2pm – 3:30 pm

Hall C, Viterra International Trade Centre

Over 20 EMS positions to be added in Regina

The Government of Saskatchewan announced it will be adding 24.5 full-time equivalent positions to Regina EMS.

The positions will be phased in over the next three months, according to the province.

