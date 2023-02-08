Need to Know: Frost/Pats tickets, Lang Rink, Retirement Savings

Frost/Pats Tickets!

On Feb 11, all Pats ticketholders of that day’s game are invited to attend Frost at REAL for free!

They can come early, beat the traffic, find convenient parking, enjoy everything Frost has to offer and watch the Pats game!

Lang Rink Fundraiser

After going viral for their ladder entry onto the ice, Lang Rink has a GoFundMe page to help maintain the oldest rink in Saskatchewan (built in 1928).

The page is less than $2000 from their goal of $25,000!

To donate or more info click here!

Canadians now expect to need $1.7M in order to retire

Canadians now believe they need $1.7 million in savings in order to retire, a 20 per cent increase from 2020, according to a new BMO survey.

The BMO survey also found that approximately 22 per cent of Canadians plan to retire between the ages of 60 and 69, with an average age of 62.

Millennial and generation z Canadians are the most nervous about their ability to save and invest right now, the survey found. However, all age groups -- 74 per cent of survey respondents -- said they are concerned about how current economic conditions will affect their financial situation, and 59 per cent said economic conditions have affected their confidence in meeting their retirement goals.

To red more click here