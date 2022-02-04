Need to Know: Frost Regina, Rams Head Coach, PCR Testing

Celebrate Our Winter City at “Frost Regina” Starting Today

Hold onto your toques, Regina! Winter will come to life February 4-13, 2022 at the inaugural FROST Regina – an exciting new celebration of recreation, culture, art and entertainment in this winter city.

Four different hubs across this city come alive with amazing events including Pure Country Presenting Dean Brody tomorrow evening!

For details on everything Frost: https://frostyqr.ca/

U of R Rams Name Mark McConkey as their official Head Coach

The University of Regina Rams officially announced Mark McConkey as their head coach!

McConkey had be serving as the team’s interim head coach since 2020.

He is the first former Rams player to be named head coach of the university team.

The Province will Require Bookings for all COVID-19 PCR Testing

Saskatchewan will soon require all PCR tests for COVID-19 to be booked in advance via the 811 HealthLine and is adding more restrictions on who will be eligible.

On Thursday the province announced that PCR testing will be reserved for "priority populations at elevated risk to severe outcomes,"

The booking requirement will come into effect on Monday, Feb. 7, the province said.