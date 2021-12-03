Need To Know: Frost Regina, Safe Holidays and Christmas Cheer

This February, winter will come to life at the inaugural Frost Regina festival.

From February 4-13, 2022, residents and visitors will find a multitude of events, activities and areas throughout the city to enjoy, including:

- Interactive light displays - Ice and snow sculptures

- Concerts (Dean Brody & Big Wreck) - Ice skating rinks

- Outdoor fire pits - Ice bars

- Dog sledding - Indigenous storytelling

- Horse & Wagon tours - Outdoor art gallery

- Warming lodges & domes - Outdoor curling

Regina’s living skies will also become a big part of the celebration. A hi-tech drone show at Mosaic Stadium will provide futuristic entertainment for all ages. Admission to the show will be free, courtesy of the City of Regina.

frostyqr.ca



The Saskatchewan government has released some guidelines for safe holidays this year.



-Families may also consider using rapid tests before gatherings, even if vaccinated. Free rapid testing kits are available at a variety of locations across the province.

-Hosts of indoor gatherings should consider keeping events small and maintain a list of attendees, in case a COVID-19 case needs to be traced.

-If you're feeling ill, stay home!

-Children should wear masks when taking photos with Santa

And finally a huge thank- you to everyone who made the 3rd annuak Christmas Cheer possible this year!

With the generosity of Canadian Tire in Regina, and help from our friends from Century 21 Dome Realty, we were once again able to deliver 30 reusable Christmas trees to families from Coronation Park School. For that extra sparkle, friends of the station (who we're pretty sure are Mr. and Mrs Claus) Gord and Diane Emperingham donated 30 bags of ornaments as well!

Check out the video below.

