Need to Know: Frost Starts! Dino Ranch Tickets! And no more Delissio

Frost Regina starts today!

Opening Ceremonies are tonight (Feb 3) from 5 – 7 at the RCMP Heritage Centre.

Join the festivities with slapjacks served by Mounties, watch a game of shinny while enjoying maple syrup popsicles, and tour through the exhibits at the centre.

For everything Frost click here: https://frostregina.com/

Dino Ranch Live Tickets

April 8th, 2023 at 4:00 pm | Conexus Arts Centre

For the first time ever, Disney Junior’s Dino Ranch comes to the stage with a fun-filled, action-packed live show. Dino Ranch follows the adventures of the Cassidy family as they tackle life in a fantastical, “pre-westoric” setting where dinosaurs still roam. As the young ranchers learn the ropes, they discover the thrill of ranch life while they navigate the great outdoors through unpredictable challenges.

Tickets go on-sale this morning (February 3rd) at 10 AM.



More info: https://www.conexusartscentre.ca/dino-ranch

Delissio Pizza discontinued in Canada

Nestle Canada announced it is scaling back is frozen meals and pizzas in Canada over the next 6 months.

The company will stop selling Delissio, Stouffer’s, Lean Cuisine, and Life Cuisine.

Nestle will now shift focus on products such as coffee, ice cream, premium water, and pet food.