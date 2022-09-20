Need to Know: Fuel Good Day, Free Trees, Street Racing and Stunting fines going up

Fuel Good Day

Today at Co-ops across the city for every litre of fuel sold, Sherwood Co-op and Co-op Refinery Complex will together donate 20 cents to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan.

All money donated to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan will stay in Regina and be dedicated to the Allan Blair Cancer Centre.

City Celebrates National Tree Day with Seedling Giveaway on September 21

The City of Regina is celebrating National Tree Day with the second tree seedling giveaway of the year in Victoria Park on September 21.

Residents are invited to join us as we give away 1000 tree seedlings in Victoria Park between 9 a.m. and noon, while supplies last. Choice of tree seedlings include Carmine Jewel Cherry, Ben Nevis Black Currant, Japanese Empress Elm and Honey Queen Raspberry. Quantities for each type will vary. Seedlings will be limited to one per person and given away on a first-come first-serve basis.

Recently, the Forestry Bylaw was amended to allow residents to plant trees on City property by applying to the Tree Donation Program. Trees planted through this program on public land become the property of the City of Regina and will be maintained by the City once established. For more information about the Tree Donation Program, eligibility, recommended tree species and an application form, please visit Regina.ca/trees

Regina has more than 500,000 City and privately owned hand-planted trees that help with flooding, natural cooling, and remove the CO2 equivalent of 3,330 mid-sized vehicles from the atmosphere each year. Our urban forest supports our goal of becoming a 100 per cent renewable city by 2050.

Street racing, stunting fines in Sask. set to increase Oct. 1

Starting Oct. 1, street racing and stunting tickets in Saskatchewan will be a lot more expensive.

The current cost of a street racing ticket is $150, while stunting comes out to $205.

“A fine for street racing or for stunting for first offense [will be] $580,” SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy said. “For street racing, in particular, the penalties escalate as well.”

The new regulations outline that if a driver is caught street racing or stunting again within a year of their first offence, the fine more than doubles to $1,400. A third offence will cost drivers $2,100.