Need to Know: Fuel Theft, 306 Scam, HRF Bonus Prize Deadline

Sask. saw 70% jump in fuel theft last year

Theft of diesel and gas were up considerably across the province in 2022 according to the Saskatchewan RCMP.

In total, police received 818 reports of fuel theft from across the province, marking a 70 per cent increase from 2021, RCMP said in a news release.

The detachments receiving the most reports of fuel theft were:

Battlefords (61)

Saskatoon (58)

Shellbrook (46)

Swift Current (39)

SaskTel warns of 306 area code Scam

SaskTel is warning those with 306 area codes about scam messages being sent to their phones.

The area code is being targeted by adult-themed messages in an attempt to lure victims into clicking on links within the text.

Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery – Bonus Prize Deadline

This Friday (March 10th) is the BMW Bonus Prize deadline! Give yourself a shot to win a 2023 BMW i4 M50 xDrive or $80,000 cash along with entering for all of the other fantastic prizes including the $1.5 million Show Home plus $50,000!

Tickets at www.hrfhomelottery.com