Need to Know: Garbage Collection, Golf Courses Close, Referee Shortage
Bi-Weekly Garbage Collection
The City is returning to the biweekly garbage collection schedule over the winter months starting on October 31.
Need a reminder of when your garbage day is? Download the Regina Waste app or visit Regina.ca/waste to sign up for notifications.
City Golf Courses Continue to Close for the Season
The Murray and remainder of the Tor Hill Golf Course will stay open until the end of day Sunday, October 23.
Referee shortage prominent in Regina
Sporting organizations in Regina are combating issues related to a shortage of registered officials.
Both Queen City Box Lacrosse (QCMBL) and the Regina Football Officials Association (RFOA) said they have yet to return to pre-pandemic numbers, while Hockey Saskatchewan is seeing those numbers start to bounce back.
The big issue is in retention, especially when it comes to younger referees.
Useless Question of the Day - October 21stHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
People are just realizing what clicking 'I am not a robot' really does — and they're shockedFind out what clicking "I Am not a Robot" really does!
The Cookie Monster's First Name RevealedAnd It kind of suits him!!
Useless Question of the Day - October 20thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Need to Know: Golf Season, Riders QB, Public SkateCity Golf Courses Continue to Close for the Season. Riders' Mason Fine takes Fajardo's spot as starting quarterback. Public skate times are back!
Useless Question of the Day - Oct. 19thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Name that Sound Winner!!!Dani Figured it out and won some cash!!!
Need to Know: Name that Sound Blitz, Phone Scam, Pats NewsName That Sound Blitz Day!!! Phone scam claims recipient close contact of someone with monkeypox: SHA. Regina Pats 2006-born forward Jaxsin Vaughan has been selected to play for Hockey Canada.