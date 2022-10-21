Need to Know: Garbage Collection, Golf Courses Close, Referee Shortage

Bi-Weekly Garbage Collection

The City is returning to the biweekly garbage collection schedule over the winter months starting on October 31.

Need a reminder of when your garbage day is? Download the Regina Waste app or visit Regina.ca/waste to sign up for notifications.

City Golf Courses Continue to Close for the Season

The Murray and remainder of the Tor Hill Golf Course will stay open until the end of day Sunday, October 23.

Referee shortage prominent in Regina

Sporting organizations in Regina are combating issues related to a shortage of registered officials.

Both Queen City Box Lacrosse (QCMBL) and the Regina Football Officials Association (RFOA) said they have yet to return to pre-pandemic numbers, while Hockey Saskatchewan is seeing those numbers start to bounce back.

The big issue is in retention, especially when it comes to younger referees.