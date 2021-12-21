Need to Know: Garbage Collection, NHL Pause, Flu Meds Recalled

Weekly Garbage Collection during Holiday Season

As of yesterday, garbage will be collected weekly for the holidays. Standard winter biweekly garbage collection will be reinstated starting January 3.

NHL season to pause from Dec. 22-25

The NHL and the National Hockey League Players' Association have announced the suspension of all operations from Wednesday to Christmas Day amid an increase of positive COVID-19 tests.

The league and players' association announced in a joint statement Monday night that all NHL team facilities will be closed until Boxing Day.

The league's decision will result in five additional NHL games being postponed – all were scheduled to be played on Thursday. All four matches on Wednesday had already been postponed.

The league's holiday break was initially scheduled to begin Friday and end Sunday.

The NHL has been forced to scrub 49 games this season, with 44 announced since Dec. 13.

After the shutdown, practices can resume Sunday afternoon and games are scheduled to resume next Monday.

Generic brand powdered cold and flu medication recalled in Canada

Health Canada is recalling several generic brand powdered cold and flu medications over potential health risks.

The affected products are produced by CellChem Pharmaceuticals Inc. and have the following names: