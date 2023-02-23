Need to Know: Globe Theatre Cancellations, Tax Scam, Event Centre Survey

Globe Theatre Performance Cancellations

Due to a Covid-19 incident within the Sir John A: Acts of a Gentrified Ojibway Rebellion team; there has been a 𝗰𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 of the performances between February 22nd – February 26th.

Current ticket holders of performances in this time frame are being contacted by Box Office, both by phone and email. You will have an option to exchange your ticket for a different show date, donate your ticket back for a charitable tax receipt, or receive a refund.

Tax Scam Warning

As tax season approaches the CRA is warning the public that scams are on the rise.

Cybersecurity experts are warning of Interac payment services and others pretending to be the CRA.

Watch for fake e-mails saying they are the CRA and claiming an owed refund with a fake login portal.

Regina event centre survey

A recent survey on the potential of a multi-purpose event centre in downtown Regina garnered a low response rate, but those who responded were in favour of the plan.

The survey was sent to the 2,100 members of the Regina & District Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 18 and received 144 responses, according to a media release from Regina Downtown.

Almost 70 per cent of those respondents agree a multi-purpose event centre should be located downtown, 92 per cent agreed it’s important for Regina to have a healthy downtown, and 76 per cent agreed that large infrastructure projects would be an important part of rejuvenating downtown Regina, according to the release.

