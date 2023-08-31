Need to Know: Glow Swimming & Humane Society Adoption Event

Glow Swimming

Its Glow Time tonight at Wascana Pool from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. as they light up the pool with tons of glow sticks!

You'll have the chance to go hunting for glow sticks in and around the pool area and dress up in your best neon swim gear!

Humane Society Adoption Event

Until Sunday, ALL DOG ADOPTION FEES ARE ONLY $50!

Unearth your very own furry treasure as you explore a world of dog adventurers seeking their forever homes. Just like Indiana Jones, these canines are brimming with courage, loyalty, and a thirst for exhilarating escapades.

Adoptions still include spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, tattoo, microchip, and a post-adoption veterinary exam!

Join us for heart-pounding thrills and adoptions - where every tail-wagging explorer you encounter may be your co-star in your own epic tale of life and adventure!

Playing until Sunday only - see all adventurers here: https://reginahumanesociety.ca/adoptions/