Need to Know: Goats, Brett Kissel Show, Community Clean Up

Goats are back on Goose Island Outlook

Sixty goats arrived at Wascana Hill this week and will hang around for 10 days to help tackle invasive plant species!

The will return again in August for another 10 day stretch!

Tomorrow Night! Brett Kissel and Jade Eagleson are in Moose Jaw with the Show Time Tour

Pure Country Ninety Two Seven welcomes Brett Kissel!

Brett Kissel brings his Show Time Tour to Moose Jaw, Saturday June 4th at Mosaic Place with special guest Jade Eagleson



More info: www.sasktix.ca

Community Associations Lead Community Clean Ups Around Regina

Eight Regina Community Associations will be holding a Community Clean Up pilot program in their neighbourhoods over the course of the summer and fall to help beautify our city.

Kicking off the Community Clean Up program this weekend is Queen City Eastview on June 4. Other participating Community Associations include Heritage, North East, Regent Park, Cathedral Area, Rosemont/Mount Royal, Al Ritchie and North Central with clean-up dates occurring this summer and fall.

This year, the City of Regina is providing a garbage collection truck, fleet trucks and trailers, waste diversion bins and other applicable equipment along with City staff trained to use the equipment to help with the program.

Certain items are not permitted including appliances, furniture, hazardous waste, building materials, tires, barbecues, outdoor equipment or large outdoor items. You can visit Regina.ca/waste to find the Waste Wizard that helps you put your waste in the right place.