Need to Know: Goats, Fall Leisure Guide, One-Man Marathon

Weed Control by Goats

This summer, the City of Regina has started using goats to help manage noxious weeds. Residents may notice goats in the storm channel between Pasqua Street and 25th Avenue as of yesterday (Tuesday, August 8, 2023).

Goats can also be used in locations that are not easily accessible by equipment that could deliver a chemical weed solution. No Kidding Weed Management will be bringing goats to help manage leafy spurge, a plant that is harmful to other livestock/animals, but that goats can safely and happily eat.

The goats will be in a temporary fenced area while working on this project and they’re accompanied by a skilled handler and trained dogs. Residents are reminded to “look but don’t touch” and allow the handlers and goats to do their jobs.

City Offers Exciting Programming with Fall Leisure Guide

The Fall Leisure Guide is now available online with registration starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, August 15 for residents and Thursday, August 17 for non-residents.

Each season, the City offers a wide range of engaging activities for residents. This fall, new classes include Inspiring Art for Young Minds for ages 6-9, How to Fit, a 6-week fitness class for ages 18 and up and Lifelong Yoga, a drop-in class for new or continuing yoga fans. The Fall Leisure Guide aims to celebrate diversity, promote wellness and foster togetherness among the community.

To ensure you don’t miss out on your preferred classes, create or sign into your online account at Regina Recreation Online before registration day. Use the step-by-step guide to add your preferred classes to your ‘wish list’. This will make check out easier on registration day and allow you to register for classes more quickly. Registration can be completed online or by calling 306-777-PLAY (7529).

Visit Regina.ca/recreation for more information on registering for programs or to view the online version of the Leisure Guide.

Chase Hussey’s One Man Marathon

August 12 | Pure Country Parking Lot – 4303 Albert Street South

Chase Hussey from Pure Country Mornings is bringing back his One Man Marathon. On Saturday, August 12th, join Chase in the Pure Country Parking lot starting at 8 AM until around noon, as he runs a full marathon to raise money for the John Howard Society in support of Lulu’s Lodge.

There will be live music from Ryan Hicks, Brett Michael Monka, Melissa Mannet, Chris Henderson, and Teagen Littlechief all playing throughout the morning with community groups stopping by to join in the run and prizes for those that drop off donations including Country Thunder Tickets, a Connor Bedard signed puck, Sherwood Co-op gas card, along with a bunch of others!

One Man Marathon powered by Foster’s Shoes! And a special thanks to our matching Sponsor SGI, who will match up to $5,000!

Make sure to stop by or catch the live stream on the Pure Country 92.7 Facebook Page!



