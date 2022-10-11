Need to Know: Golf Courses Closing, Get Rid of the Leaves, Fire Prevention Week

City Golf Courses Begin to Close for the Season

With the later spring start this year, the City is staggering the closures of the golf courses, so golfers can get in a few more rounds before the snow.

Lakeview Par 3 and the east 9 holes of the Tor Hill Golf Course closed up yesterday (October 10.)

The Joanne Goulet Golf Course will close end of day Sunday, October 16. The Murray and remainder of the Tor Hill Golf Course will stay open until the end of day Sunday, October 23.

Get Rid of Fall Leaves

Needing to get rid of all those fallen leaves on your yard?

Bring your leaves to the free Yard Waste Depot in paper bags or reusable containers.

The depot is located next to the landfill. Open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

More information can be found at https://bit.ly/3nAcZdt.

It's Fire Prevention Week - October 9 to 15!

This year’s theme is: Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape. It's crucial to know what to do and where to go if a fire starts in your home.

During #FirePreventionWeek you'll have two chances to visit a Fire Station with the kids, and don't miss the pancake breakfast. Details at Regina.ca/fire #yqr