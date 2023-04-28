Need to Know: Golf Courses Opening, HRF Home Lottery Winners, Next Big Thing

City of Regina Golf Courses and Driving Ranges Opening Soon

Effective Saturday, April 29, driving ranges at Tor Hill, Murray and Joanne Goulet golf courses will be open.

The City’s four municipal golf courses are scheduled for a staggered opening in May. The Murray and eighteen holes at the Tor Hill will open Friday, May 5. The Joanne Goulet, Lakeview Par 3 and additional nine holes at the Tor Hill are all scheduled to open on Monday, May 8, weather permitting.

The online tee time booking system will open on Sunday April 30, at 7 p.m. Tee times may be booked up to five days in advance.

Last year, the Tor Hill course was the second most attended course in the province with over 45,000 visits between May and October. City golf courses support residents' ability to access recreation while creating a vibrant community.

Visit Regina.ca/golf for more information.

Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery

The grand prizes have been awarded but you could still be a winner!

The full list of winners will be published today at www.hrfhomelottery.com

The Next Big Thing Starts This Weekend!

Tomorrow starts the Next Big Thing at the Rail Yard Saloon with Morgan Robertson and Brett Michael Monka competing head to head!

Doors open at 7:00 with the show starting at 7:30! Come check out some FREE live music, give yourself a chance to win prizes like Sparkle Ball Earrings from SaskMilk and Country Thunder tickets, and cheer on our “Next Big Thing”

