Need to Know: Golf Season, Riders QB, Public Skate
City Golf Courses Continue to Close for the Season
The Murray and remainder of the Tor Hill Golf Course will stay open until the end of day Sunday, October 23.
Riders' Mason Fine takes Fajardo's spot as starting quarterback
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will start Mason Fine as quarterback on Saturday against the Calgary Stampeders.
“Mason’s going to be our starter, Cody’s going to be our number two this week,” said head coach, Craig Dickenson at practice on Tuesday. “We need a spark, we feel like Mason’s done a good job. Maybe with a different quarterback we can give teams a little different look and hopefully score a few more points.”
It will be Fine’s first start of his Canadian Football League (CFL) career. The backup has 33 completions for 390 yards and 2 touchdowns this season.
Public Skate Times
Public skate times are back!
Head to one of our indoor arenas as a family, a date night or to brush up on your skills before you hit the outdoor rink this winter!
For hours and details click here!
