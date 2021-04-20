Need to Know: Gopher Control, NHL Record, & a new Community Fridge

The City is Warning Pet Owners as Gopher Control is Underway

You may see Yellow Signs that read “gopher control” at some parks across the city where poison has been placed in burrows to kill the rodents.

The city says pet owners need to keep an eye out for those signs adding to make sure and keep their animals on leashes in those parks, avoid the areas a few weeks and when the signs are taken down you’ll know the area is safe again.

Marleau breaks Howe's all-time games played record

Saskatchewan’s own Patrick Marleau surpassed “Mr. Hockey” for the most games played in NHL history.

Marleau skated in his 1,768th career game to break Gordie Howe’s record when the San Jose Sharks took on the Vegas Golden Knights last night. Though it was on the road, an exuberant pro-Golden Knights crowd gave Marleau a rousing welcome during warmups.

Marleau’s wife, Christina, and four sons were in attendance, which wouldn’t be possible in San Jose, where fans still aren’t allowed during the pandemic.

Regina gets second community fridge

Regina now has two fridges – one in North Central and now one in Cathedral.

The Cathedral Community Fridge is by the Holy Rosary Cathedral at 13th and Grant, in the east parking lot of the church. It's a 24-hour free food resource with a fridge, freezer and pantry, offering everything from fresh produce to sanitary products, no questions asked.