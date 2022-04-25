Need to Know: Gopher Control, Outdoor Fields, Campsite Reservation

City of Regina’s Gopher Control Program Begins

As the Gopher Control Program begins in 2022, The City wants to ensure that residents take precautions to avoid areas targeted for application, particularly with children and pets.

Twenty-three areas identified for pest control throughout the city will be marked with yellow signs. Staff will visit sites daily for several weeks following the pest control application to clean up and ensure continued safety. Signs will actively be maintained for several weeks and only removed once staff are satisfied that the site is clear of product. We urge the public to keep their dogs on a leash or avoid these posted areas entirely.

The City will apply ‘Rozol RTU’, which is approved for use by Health Canada for the control of gophers in rough turf areas. Its application will be limited to ‘buffer zones’ or rough turf areas throughout the city along storm channels, and roadway and railway buffers. It will not be applied to the City’s athletic fields and traditional park spaces.

The City is committed to keeping residents updated on this work. For more information on the City’s integrated pest control management strategy, visit Regina.ca

Outdoor Sporting Event Start Dates Pushed Back

The City confirmed in an e-mail statement that outdoor field bookings usually begin May 1st but with the recent weather the fields have not fully dried and have now pushed back starting dates for numerous outdoor sports.

The status of athletic fields is updated daily starting on May 1st at Regina.ca

Sask Parks Campsite Reservation Dates

Reservations for the 2022 camping season at Saskatchewan's Provincial Parks continues today for nightly, Camp-Easy and group campsites.

Nightly campsites:

April 25: Moose Mountain, Buffalo Pound, Duck Mountain, Bronson Forest

April 26: Crooked Lake, Cypress Hills, Blackstrap, Lac La Ronge

Reservations will begin at 7 a.m. each day.