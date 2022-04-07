Need to Know: Green Shirt Day, Tim Horton Reusable Cups, Kip Moore Presale

Green Shirt Day

Today is Green Shirt Day for organ donor awareness and registration in honour of the Logan Boulet Effect, in support of organ donor awareness and registration across Canada.

To order Green shirts with proceeds going towards the Canadian Transplant Association & The Logan Boulet Endowment fund or to register to become an organ donor head to www.greenshirtday.ca

Tim Hortons reintroduces use of reusable cups

Tim Hortons customers will once again be able to bring their own reusable cups to restaurants and drive-thrus, after the company disallowed the practice due to the pandemic.

Customers will receive a 10 cent discount for bringing their own cup.

Tim Hortons will allow customers to bring reusable mugs or cups for cold drinks. The company previously only allowed the use of personal mugs for hot beverages.

Kip Moore Presale

If you are a member of the Pure Country Newsletter check your inbox because you should have the presale password for Kip Moore! Pre-sale starts at 10 AM and runs until 10 PM today.

General sale starts tomorrow morning at 10 AM.

For more details: https://www.iheartradio.ca/purecountry/regina/concerts-events/kip-moore-1.17480305