Need to Know: Gyms removed from PST expansion, Summer Handmade Market, Riders Financial Report

Province halting PST expansion on Sask. fitness, gym memberships

The Government of Saskatchewan is removing gym and fitness memberships from its planned expansion of the provincial sales tax.

The move comes as part of a four point “affordability plan” announced on Tuesday, coinciding with the release of the province's first quarter fiscal update.

The provincial sales tax (PST) is slated to expand to some admission and entertainment charges starting on Oct. 1, 2022. Gym and fitness memberships were initially included in that expansion, as part of the 2022-23 budget.

Summer Handmade Market

This Sunday a lineup of amazing vendors will hit Dewdney for a Summer Handmade Market!

It’s all happening August 28th from 10-4 at 2300 Dewdney Ave. (Located in the parking lot on the West side of the building)

https://www.thewrenyqr.ca/events/2022/4/22/the-wrens-spring-handmade-market-jwbgw

Saskatchewan Roughriders still feeling effects of pandemic according to latest financial report

The Saskatchewan Roughriders Football Club released its 2021-22 annual report Tuesday and is sitting at a loss of $4.5 million dollars due to the last two years of pandemic disruptions.

The team was in the hole almost $8.4 million at the beginning of the year due to the lost season and the shortened 2021 season but has recovered $3.8 million, leaving another $4.5 million in order to break even. The organization will count on hosting this year’s Grey Cup to help boost revenue in 2022.