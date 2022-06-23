Need to Know: Hazardous Waste Day, Air Miles Leaving, SK population growth

June Household Hazardous Waste Day

The last spring Household Hazardous Waste Day is happening this Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Material collected will be reused, recycled or disposed of in an environmentally responsible way.

Residents can safely drop off their chemicals, fertilizers, aerosols, batteries, light bulbs, propane tanks and more for FREE at the City’s Public Works Yard, located at 2400 6th Avenue. This event helps to keep hazardous material out of our landfill and waterways.

For the safety of residents and our staff, hazardous material must be safely sealed and clearly labelled to identify contents and placed in the vehicle trunk or truck box. If recycling used oil or fuel, ensure they are placed in containers that may be left behind for recycling/disposal.

Can’t make it this weekend? Use the Waste Wizard tool to find alternate disposal options for hazardous material year-round. The City of Regina will host two more Household Hazardous Waste events this fall.

Sobeys and Safeway leave the Air Miles program

A couple less stores will be asking you for your air miles card after the withdrawal of one of its only remaining national grocery chains from the program.

Empire Company Ltd. will be switching loyalty programs to Scene+ to go along with Cineplex. Empire owns Sobeys, Safeway, Foodland, some IGAs, and FreshCo among others.

The shift will occur between August 2022 and the first few months of 2023

Saskatchewan slowest population growth among provinces

Saskatchewan had a net population increase of close to 6 thousand people from April 2021 to April 2022 which represents a growth of 0.51 percent, the lowest among all provinces.

Canada overall saw a 1.31 percent growth with PEI leading the way at 3.13 percent.

In the last 5 years SK was 2nd lowest among provinces with a 3.1 percent growth while Saskatoon grew by 7.6 percent and Regina went up 5.3 percent.