Need to Know: Health Measures, Remembering Chili for Children founder

Sask.'s current public health measures to remain until Feb. 19

Saskatchewan officials have extended the current public health orders to Feb. 19.

The current COVID-19 restrictions limit private gatherings to five people, and all must reside in the same household. A single-person household can join a household of four or fewer, for a maximum of five attendees in total.

Indoor public gatherings are limited to 30 people, for events such as weddings, funerals, banquets or conferences.

Both private and public outdoor gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people.

Masks are mandatory in all indoor public spaces, province wide. Visits to all long-term care and personal care homes are on hold, with exceptions made for compassionate reasons only.

At restaurants and bars, seating is limited to four people per table and establishments must take down contact information for each group.

All team and group sports, activities, games, recitals and practices are paused. This includes hockey, curling, cheerleading, dance and other sports. For children, groups of eight can still get together to practice or train.

Chili for Children founder Theresa Stevenson has passed way at the age of 92

The Stevenson family is remembering the life and legacy of Chili for Children founder Theresa Stevenson, after she died Monday at the age of 92.

Chili for Children aims to provide children with healthy meals and cooking skills that they can carry throughout their lives. The program is still running in schools in Regina's North Central neighbourhood. The program was incorporated in 1979 but Stevenson’s work started in 1974.

Today, Chili for Children feeds 870 school-age children three days a week.

Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris out of X-Games Aspen after positive COVID-19 test

Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris will miss X Games Aspen after testing positive for COVID-19.

McMorris's agent confirmed on Monday that the Olympic medallist from Regina will not be participating at the annual event slated to open Friday at Buttermilk Mountain following a positive coronavirus test.

McMorris is the most decorated athlete in Winter X Games history, winning 20 medals in his career including nine gold.