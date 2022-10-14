Need to Know: Healthy Halloween Passes, Pancake Breakfast, Concert Announcement

Healthy Halloween Passes

Healthy Halloween Passes are back! TREAT a child to a free public skate, leisure swim, or drop-in basketball, badminton or tennis!

Passes are available for purchase from October 13 to 31 at the:

Fieldhouse

Lawson Aquatic Centre

North West Leisure Centre

Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre

A package of 12 coupons is only $6 (tax included).

Fire Prevention Week - Community Pancake Breakfast

Friday, October 14, 8:30 -10:30 a.m.

mâmawêyatitân centre, 3355 6th Avenue - Multi-purpose room.

Come for a free pancake breakfast and learn about planning a safe escape in a fire. Explore a fire truck and talk with firefighters.

Fire Station #5 Open House

Saturday, October 15, 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.

2700 E Arens Road.

Tour the Fire Station, meet firefighters and learn more about fire safety in your home.

Concert Announcement

We have another concert announcement Tuesday at 7 am!!!

On Monday you’ll have your first chance to win “mystery” tickets and beat the box office before we announce the show on Tuesday.