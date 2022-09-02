Need to Know: Heat Record, Sask Power Record, Labour Day Plans

SaskPower customers set a new summer record on Wednesday for electricity demand as a heatwave moved through the province.

At 5:14 p.m., SaskPower saw the demand rise to 3,597 megawatts (MW), the highest ever for the summer, according to a news release. The previous summer record of 3,551 MW was set on July 13 and SaskPower said another record could be set as temperatures above 30 C are expected to continue in the province.

The highest demand record of 3,910 MW was set on December 30, 2021 since SaskPower said they experience peak electricity demand in the winter.

For more information, including energy saving tips, visit SaskPower’s website.

Hot weather helped break heat records in several Saskatchewan communities on Wednesday.

Daily maximum temperature records for Aug. 31 were set in the Regina, Elbow, Hudson Bay, Lucky Lake, Maple Creek, Meadow Lake and Rockglen areas, according to an Environment Canada weather summary.

The oldest daily record broken on Wednesday, in the Maple Creek area, was more than 80 years old.

Here's what's happening in the Regina area during the Labour Day long weekend

As the long weekend approaches, Rider fans have the Labour Day Classic on Sunday to look forward to. The Green and White are set to take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a sold out crowd at 4 p.m.Party in the Park will take place at Confederation Park beginning at 1 p.m. for some pre-game fun.

Fans can also take part in Roughrider Fan Day on Saturday beginning at 12 p.m. After a two-year-hiatus, Mosaic Stadium’s concourse will be filled with activities for the family, an autograph session, as well as food and drinks.

In addition to the festivities surrounding the Labour Day Classic, there are plenty of other activities in and around the Queen City to keep families busy heading into the weekend.

