Need to Know: Hockey Canada Cancellations, WHL update, Free Fishing

For the second straight year Hockey Canada has cancelled its 2021 Spring national Championships.

The affected tournaments include the Esso Cup women’s under-18, the Telus men’s U18 championship, the Centennial Cup Junior A championship and the Allan Cup national senior championship.

The WHL U.S. Division has been approved to start the new season

The WHL says the U.S. Division’s five American teams will play games exclusively within the division beginning March 19. The league added that the modified schedule for the U.S. Division will be announced at a later date.

Active discussions are on-going between the health authorities in Saskatchewan and the WHL to determine if the league can go ahead with a season.

If and when the season starts, there is speculation that Regina could possibly hold a WHL bubble that would feature the teams in Saskatchewan, as well as Manitoba.

No license required for fishing during Saskatchewan’s Family Day weekend

For next weekend fishing Licences will not be necessary for those fishing between Feb.13th to the 15th.

Free fishing only applies to Saskatchewan waterbodies and not the national parks.